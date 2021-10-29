Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police 'Trunk or Treat' candy giveaway

Milwaukee police 'Trunk or Treat'

Milwaukee Police District 3 held a ''Trunk or Treat'' event, distributing candy to kids at the Pick 'n Save near 35th and North.

MILWAUKEE - Some kids got a jumpstart on the Halloween holiday on Friday, Oct. 29.

Milwaukee Police District 3 held a "Trunk or Treat" community event at the Pick 'n Save near 35th and North from 3-5 p.m.

Officers handed out free candy for kids, many of them wearing costumes. The event was a way for kids and families to get to know some of their local officers.

