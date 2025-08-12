article

Milwaukee police are looking for a suspect after a call about a person with a weapon led to a tactical situation on Monday night, Aug. 11.

Officers were initially called about a person with a weapon around 7 p.m. MPD said the armed suspect intentionally held a victim in a residence near 35th and Fond du Lac.

The 43-year-old victim ended up jumping out of a window to escape and was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

A tactical situation was established, but police did not find the suspect. That individual is still being sought.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.