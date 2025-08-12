Milwaukee police tactical situation near 35th and Fond du Lac
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are looking for a suspect after a call about a person with a weapon led to a tactical situation on Monday night, Aug. 11.
What they're saying:
Officers were initially called about a person with a weapon around 7 p.m. MPD said the armed suspect intentionally held a victim in a residence near 35th and Fond du Lac.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
The 43-year-old victim ended up jumping out of a window to escape and was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.
A tactical situation was established, but police did not find the suspect. That individual is still being sought.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.
The Source: FOX6 News went to the scene. The Milwaukee Police Department released further details.