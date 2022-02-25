Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police standoff, man arrested near 27th and Grange

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Milwaukee police scene near 27th and Grange

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was arrested after an hours-long standoff with police on the city's south side Friday, Feb. 25.

Milwaukee police were called to the area of 27th and Grange around 3:15 p.m. for a report of a man walking into businesses with a gun and making threats.

When police arrived, officials said, the man got in his vehicle and refused to get out. After several hours of negotiations, though, he surrendered to police without incident.

The gun involved in the incident was recovered, police said. Charged will be pending with the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

