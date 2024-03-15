Milwaukee police squad crash near Howell and Bradley

A Milwaukee Police Department squad was involved in an apparent crash on Friday night, March 15.

It happened near Howell Avenue and Bradley Avenue on the city's south side. FOX6 News at the scene around 10 p.m. found the SUV with significant damage to its front driver's side wheel.

Additional police vehicles blocked off part of the intersection.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

FOX6 reached out to MPD for information, but did not immediately hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.