Milwaukee police squad crash near Hampton and Lovers Lane

article

A Milwaukee police squad was involved in a crash Thursday night, July 27 on the city's north side.

FOX6 News was at the scene near Hampton and Lovers Lane. The squad had visible, significant damage to the passenger side and the airbags were deployed.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

A second vehicle at the scene also had visible, significant damage to its front end and its airbags deployed.

Crash involving Milwaukee police squad near Hampton and Lovers Lane

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.