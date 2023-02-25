Kids, Milwaukee police ice skate at Red Arrow Park

article

Trading their shoes for skates, Milwaukee police hit the ice Saturday at Red Arrow Park for a Cops and Kids Foundation event.

The event brought together officers from the police department's hockey team and members of the community for ice skating and hot cocoa.

It's designed to let kids interact with police officers and other members of their community.

"We have obviously a lot of youth out there that need that leadership, that coaching, counseling, guidance, to provide them positive interactions – not only with the police, but obviously within their communities that they live in," said Shannon Seymer-Tabaska, MPD patrol bureau inspector.

The goal is to bring the community together in positive ways.