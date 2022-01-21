Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police: Shootings injure 2 Friday morning

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department responded to at least two separate shootings Friday morning, Jan. 21.

Two people were injured in the shootings, and police are seeking suspects.

8th and Lapham

Shortly before 5 a.m., police said a 35-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive. What led to the shooting is not yet known.

49th and Capitol

A 54-year-old woman was shot shortly after 7 a.m. when shots were fired end entered a residence, according to police. The victim was treated for injuries at the scene.

MPD seeks suspects, info

MPD is seeking a known suspect in connection to the 49th and Capitol shooting and unknown suspects in connection to the 8th and Lapham shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

