Milwaukee police: Friday shootings injure 3

The Milwaukee Police Department on Friday, Feb. 18 responded to at least two separate shootings.

Three people were injured as a result.

Burleigh and Appleton

Around 3 p.m. suspects fired several shots from their vehicle at another, occupied vehicle. Two Milwaukee men, ages 26 and 23, were hospitalized with non-fatal injuries.

11th and Rogers

On the city's south side, around 6:37 p.m., a 32-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to the hospital. He is expected to survive.

MPD seeks suspects, info

Police are seeking unknown suspects in connection to both shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

