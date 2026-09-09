Milwaukee police shooting, suspect killed identified
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a suspect was killed in an exchange of gunfire with an officer on Tuesday. Now, the county medical examiner's office has identified that suspect as 23-year-old Printis Smith.
Shots fired, police chase
The backstory:
On Sept. 8, Milwaukee police officers were on patrol near 39th and Meinecke when they saw a vehicle that matched the description of one wanted in connection to a Glendale shots-fired investigation. Officers tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver took off, leading to a brief chase that ended near 37th and Wright when two suspects got out and ran.
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FOX6 News confirmed with the Glendale Police Department that at least one shot was fired, but no one was struck or hurt, in an incident on Sept. 7. The suspect in that shots-fired investigation fled the scene of that incident in the vehicle that MPD officers spotted and chased on Sept. 8.
Officer injured, suspect dead
What we know:
A Milwaukee police officer ran after one of the suspects after the chase ended. MPD Chief Jeffrey Norman said the officer repeatedly ordered the suspect to the ground, but the suspect refused, and the two exchanged gunfire.
MPD identified that suspect as a 23-year-old man, who died at the scene despite life-saving attempts from first responders. The medical examiner's office identified the suspect as Printis Smith. The suspect had one gun in his hand and one in his waistband, according to police. Another gun was found in the vehicle.
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Norman identified the officer who shot the suspect as a 35-year-old man with more than three years of service. He was taken to a hospital with a non-fatal injury and was released. The officer will be placed on administrative duty, which is routine.
What we don't know:
The second suspect, who ran from officers after the chase, has not been found. Police did not say which of the two suspects was the driver in the pursuit or if either was the person wanted in the Glendale investigation. However, Glendale police said they "have been actively searching" for a suspect since Sept. 7.
When will video be released?
What's next:
The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team will investigate the critical incident, with the Wauwatosa Police Department as the lead agency. Video will be released to the public within 15 days, in accordance with Standard Operating Procedure 575.
The Source: FOX6 News went to the scene of the shooting, requested information and gathered details from the Milwaukee Police Department and Glendale Police Department.
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Milwaukee police shooting, suspect killed identified
Milwaukee police said a suspect was killed in an exchange of gunfire with an officer. Now, the medical examiner's office has identified that suspect.