Milwaukee police shooting near 84th and Lynx: Bodycam video released

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The Brief Milwaukee police released body camera footage of a police shooting that happened near 84th and Lynx on June 12. Police responded to an attempted robbery, leading to an hour-long standoff with armed 22-year-old Jaylyn Brown. The Waukesha Police Department is the lead investigating agency.



The Milwaukee Police Department released on Monday, June 29, body camera video associated with the police shooting of an armed 22-year-old man following a standoff near 84th and Lynx. That incident unfolded on Friday, June 12.

The public can review the videos shared by Milwaukee police when they visit the department's website.

Body camera video of police shooting near 84th and Lynx in Milwaukee

Initial call

The backstory:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just before 11 a.m., officers responded to a 911 complaint regarding a person threatening to shoot the 911 caller. Investigators later learned that person, the suspect, attempted to rob the caller.

Scene near 84th and Mill

Standoff and negotiations

What we know:

MPD officers saw the suspect armed with a revolver walking away from the scene, and they attempted to stop him. The suspect told officers to shoot him as he held the revolver to his head and threatened to shoot officers. The suspect then ran into a nearby apartment building, where he retreated to a second floor landing in a common hallway. Officers then heard a firearm discharge.

As officers repeatedly ordered him to drop the revolver, an officer fired at the suspect, but no one was struck at that time. Officers negotiated with the suspect for about an hour.

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As the officers talked with the suspect, he agreed to accept a bottle of water and a cigar from the officers. He then walked down the stairs to retrieve these items. At that point, less-than-lethal options were used to try to take the suspect into custody.

The suspect then retreated up the stairs to the landing. Officers then fired at the suspect, striking him. The suspect was taken into custody, and medical aid was rendered at the scene. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead at about 12:50 pm.

The suspect’s revolver was found near him when he was shot. No officers were injured by gunfire.

Man shot

What we know:

The 22-year-old man's mother identified him as Jaylyn Brown. She said her son struggled with bipolar disorder and ADHD and wished he had gotten help.

Jaylyn Brown and his mother (provided photo)

Officers involved

Dig deeper:

The officers involved are a 39-year-old man with more than 13 years of service, a 46-year-old man with more than 22 years of service, and a 41-year-old man with more than 22 years of service. They have been placed on administrative duty, which is routine in a critical incident.

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The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team is investigating this incident, and the Waukesha Police Department is the lead agency.

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