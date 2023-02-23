Milwaukee police shooting: Man killed identified by medical examiner

The medical examiner's office has identified the man shot and killed by a Milwaukee police officer Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Herman Lucas, 31, died at the scene near 91st and Silver Spring.

It all began when officers tried to stop a car that was driving without a license plate near 70th and Thurston. Though the driver initially stopped, Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said he then took off and led police on a chase. It ended when the driver ran a red light and crashed into another car.

Surveillance video showed the man, now identified as Lucas, run from officers and the wreck. The angle of the surveillance camera did not show what the man was doing when the officer shot him. Police said he was armed with a gun, and Norman was asked if he pointed it at officers.

"At this time it’s unknown," Norman said. "I know, at the time the officer engaged, there was a firearm but at one point and where, how – that’s still part of the investigation."

Surveillance shows police chase end with crash near 91st and Silver Spring, man holding what appears to be a gun before being shot and killed by a Milwaukee police officer

MPD said no one else was injured. The officer involved was identified as a 43-year-old man with five years of service; he has been placed on administrative duty, which is routine procedure.

The Waukesha Police Department is leading the investigation.

Editor's note: The video above aired on FOX6 News prior to Lucas being identified by the medical examiner's office.