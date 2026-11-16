The Brief Milwaukee police released footage from a fatal officer-involved shooting on Monday. The shooting happened on State Highway 175 on Nov. 2. Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said the suspect had a gun that was recovered.



The Milwaukee Police Department on Monday released footage from a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened on State Highway 175 earlier this month.

Highway 175 police shooting

The backstory:

The shooting happened on State Highway 175, near Vliet Street north of the Stadium Interchange, at around 8:20 p.m. on Nov. 2.

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Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said an on-duty sergeant saw a truck make a U-turn and drive south in the highway's northbound lanes. The sergeant called in to dispatch and tried to make contact with the driver.

Viewer picture shows the scene on the freeway

During the encounter, Norman said the driver showed a gun. The sergeant then fired his gun, killing the armed suspect at the scene. Norman said the suspect's gun was recovered.

The medical examiner's office identified the suspect as 50-year-old Joseph Harry.

Dashcam video

What it shows:

Norman previously noted that only patrol officers – not sergeants – have body-worn cameras. The video released Monday is from the sergeant's dashboard camera.

MPD posted video from the critical incident on its YouTube channel. Viewer discretion is strongly advised.

Dashboard camera video from officer-involved shooting on State Highway 175 that happened on Nov. 2, 2026. (Courtesy: MPD)

The dashboard camera video shows a white pickup truck was already stopped on the side of the highway as the sergeant pulled over. The driver of the pickup truck, since identified as Harry, got out and walked around the back of the vehicle before the sergeant appeared in the frame.

When Harry came back toward the front of the pickup truck along the passenger side, the sergeant backed up while firing what sounded like 10 gunshots in rapid succession. Harry then slumped to the ground. The sergeant called in "shots fired, shots fired" and then gave repeated orders to "drop the gun."

Ongoing investigation

Dig deeper:

MPD identified the sergeant as a 37-year-old man with more than 15 years of service. He has been placed on administrative duty.

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team is still investigating the shooting, with the West Allis Police Department serving as the lead agency.