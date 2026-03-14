The Brief A Milwaukee police officer shot and killed a man during a chase on March 12. The man's girlfriend was with him when it happened. The police union president said he believes the officer will be cleared.



A Milwaukee police officer shot and killed a man during a police chase on Thursday. His girlfriend was with him when it happened, and she spoke to FOX6 News about the experience.

The backstory:

MPD Chief Jeffrey Norman said officers and a Wisconsin Department of Corrections agent encountered a wanted suspect, whose family later identified him as 35-year-old Jonathan Otto, in a flatbed truck near 12th and Burnham.

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An officer ordered Otto out of the vehicle, but Norman said the suspect refused. The suspect sped away when the officer tried to remove the suspect from the vehicle, fleeing as the officer held onto the driver's door.

Norman said the officer shot Otto, who ignored repeated commands to pull over, ending the chase near 15th and Grant. Otto died. A passenger was not injured but was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

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Girlfriend a witness

What they're saying:

Emily Hernandez, Otto's girlfriend, was the passenger in the truck when it all unfolded. She said Otto picked her up on his lunch break, and they were together when an officer came up to the truck calling his name.

While police said Otto refused commands to get out of the truck before he sped away, Hernandez said she did not hear any commands – only the officer saying Otto's name.

Jonathan Otto (photo provided by family)

Hernandez said Otto did drive away, and she told him multiple times to stop. She also said he pulled over twice, but the officer never let go of the door and never got off of the truck.

"He could have took out his taser, he could have tased him," she said. "He could have shot him anywhere else, anywhere else. He shoots him right in the head."

MPA president's take

What they're saying:

Alex Ayala, the president of the Milwaukee Police Association, said it's his understanding that Otto never stopped the truck and the officer was unable to safely get off.

"There's only one way to use lethal force," he said. "We don't shoot people in the leg, we don't shoot people in the arm, you shoot to stop the threat. And that's what the officer did."

Investigation underway

What's next:

Hernandez said she would like to see the officer arrested. Ayala believes the officer will be cleared.

The officer has been placed on administrative duty, which is routine. The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team will investigate the shooting, with the West Allis Police Department serving as the lead agency.

Per MPD policy, body-worn camera video from the shooting will be released to the public before the end of the month.