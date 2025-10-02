Milwaukee police shooting; bodycam video released of man fleeing police

article

The Brief Milwaukee police released body camera video of a Sept. 17 officer-involved shooting. The shooting occurred during a foot pursuit after a traffic stop when the suspect, Kenneth Cubero, attempted to retrieve a dropped firearm. Cubero sustained non-fatal injuries, his firearm was recovered, and he was charged with obstructing an officer.



Milwaukee police released on Thursday, Oct. 2 body camera video from a police shooting incident on the city's south side on Sept. 17.

You can view the video by visiting the Milwaukee Police Department website. Viewer discretion is advised.

Sept. 17 police shooting

What we know:

According to police, the shooting happened shortly after officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of 12th and Greenfield around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 17.

Police said the driver stopped, exited the vehicle, and ran from the scene. The officers gave the suspect commands to stop. However, the suspect refused and continued to flee.

During the foot pursuit, the suspect dropped a firearm and attempted to retrieve it, at which time an officer discharged his firearm, subsequently striking the suspect.

No one else was struck by gunfire.

Dig deeper:

The suspect, Kenneth Cubero, was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries. His firearm was recovered.

Kenneth Cubero

Cubero was arrested and later charged with one count of obstructing an officer. If convicted, he faces up to nine months in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

The officer that discharged his firearm is a 26-year-old man with over 6 years of service. He was placed on administrative duty as is routine.

