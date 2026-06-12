Milwaukee police shooting: Armed suspect killed after standoff

The Brief Milwaukee police shot and killed an armed man during a standoff on the city's northwest side on Friday, June 12. The entire incident happened on 84th Street between Mill and Florist. Police say he tried to rob two different people before retreating into an apartment armed with a revolver.



Milwaukee police shot and killed an armed 22-year-old man following a standoff near 84th and Lynx, just south of Mill, on Friday, June 12.

Initial call

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just before 11 a.m., officers responded to a 911 complaint regarding a person threatening to shoot the 911 caller. Investigators later learned that person, the suspect, attempted to rob the caller.

Scene near 84th and Mill

Standoff and negotiations

What we know:

MPD officers saw the suspect armed with a revolver walking away from the scene, and they attempted to stop him. The suspect told officers to shoot him as he held the revolver to his head and threatened to shoot officers. The suspect then ran into a nearby apartment building, where he retreated to a second floor landing in a common hallway. Officers then heard a firearm discharge.

As officers repeatedly ordered him to drop the revolver, an officer fired at the suspect, but no one was struck at that time. Officers negotiated with the suspect for about an hour.

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As the officers talked with the suspect, he agreed to accept a bottle of water and a cigar from the officers. He then walked down the stairs to retrieve these items. At that point, less-than-lethal options were used to try to take the suspect into custody.

Scene on 84th Street

The suspect then retreated up the stairs to the landing. Officers then fired at the suspect, striking him. The suspect was taken into custody, and medical aid was rendered at the scene. He was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead at about 12:50 pm.

The suspect’s revolver was found near him when he was shot. No officers were injured by gunfire.

Previous incident

What we know:

While investigating this incident, another victim told Milwaukee police that the suspect tried to steal their vehicle while armed with a revolver. This happened down the road near 84th and Kaul shortly before the original call.

Investigation

What's next:

The officers involved are a 39-year-old man with more than 13 years of service, a 46-year-old man with more than 22 years of service, and a 41-year-old man with more than 22 years of service.

They will be placed on administrative duty, which is routine in a critical incident.

The Milwaukee Area Investigative Team will be investigating this incident, and the Waukesha Police Department is the lead agency.