The Brief MPD released bodycam footage from a police shooting that happened in September. Police said officers shot a 17-year-old suspect, who had a rifle, near 8th and Scott. Prosecutors charged the suspect as an adult with a felony and two misdemeanors.



The Milwaukee Police Department on Wednesday released footage from an officer-involved shooting last month that wounded a 17-year-old suspect, who had a rifle.

Bodycam video

What it shows:

MPD posted video from the critical incident on its YouTube channel. Viewer discretion is advised.

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Body-worn camera footage showed an officer got out of a squad and ran after the suspect. The officer ordered the suspect to drop the gun twice, but the suspect kept running down an alley near 8th and Scott. The suspect appeared to trip or stumble, and the officer then fired multiple shots. The officer continued to order the suspect, who at that point had fallen to the ground, to drop the gun and get away from the weapon.

Footage from another officer's bodycam showed he, too, ordered the suspect to get away from the gun. That footage clearly showed a rifle next to the suspect as officers approached to take him into custody.

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The backstory:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, officers responded to a shots-fired call near 15th and Greenfield at around 9:20 p.m. on Sept. 30. When officers got to the scene, neighbors waved them down and said a group of people on dirt bikes were involved.

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Police followed that group to 8th and Scott. MPD said officers saw a masked suspect carrying a rifle run away from them. Officers ordered the suspect to drop his weapon, but he refused, and an officer shot the suspect in the leg. The suspect, who family later identified as 17-year-old Jouthem Rodriguez La-Court, was taken to a hospital.

The officer who shot the suspect was identified as a 26-year-old man with three years of service. He was placed on administrative duty, which is routine after an officer-involved critical incident.

15th and Greenfield shots fired

Dig deeper:

A criminal complaint said one witness heard several gunshots and then saw five people on dirt bikes, some of them wearing masks, riding through the alley near 15th and Greenfield. Another witness said he saw a group of people on dirt bikes arguing when one of them shot an "AK47 style rifle" multiple times into the air and at the ground. A third witness said he heard a round of gunshots, called 911, looked outside, saw the muzzle flashes from a second round of gunshots and heard dirt bikes ride away from the area.

Investigators found a cluster of 20 bullet casings in an alley near 15th and Greenfield. Officers recovered Rodriguez-La Court's rifle after the police shooting, and court filings said there were 10 bullets left in one 30-round magazine, and 30 rounds left in another 30-round magazine, "consistent with 20 having been fired." A preliminary ballistics test determined the casings found in the alley matched the gun recovered from Rodriguez-La Court at the police shooting scene.

Jouthem Rodriguez La-Court

Criminal charges

Dig deeper:

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office charged Rodriguez-La Court as an adult with second-degree recklessly endangering safety and two misdemeanors: possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18 and obstructing an officer.

Rodriguez-La Court is being held in the Milwaukee County Jail on $30,000 cash bond, court records show. His next court appearance is scheduled for Nov. 13.

Editor's note: Previous coverage spelled Rodriguez-La Court's name differently. FOX6 News is using the spelling provided on court documents related to the case.