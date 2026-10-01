Milwaukee police shooting: 17-year-old wounded near 8th and Scott

The Brief A shots-fired call ended with a 17-year-old shot in the leg by Milwaukee police on the south side. Family identified the wounded teenager as 17-year-old Jouthem Rodriguez Lacouret. The 26-year-old officer involved was placed on administrative duty as the shooting is investigated.



A shots-fired call ends with a teenager being shot by police. It happened on the city's South Side late Wednesday night, Sept. 30.

FOX6 News spoke with that 17-year-old's father Thursday morning. He said then he still had not gotten any information from police and had not yet been able to see his son.

Sequence of events

Timeline:

Milwaukee Police Department said officers responded to a shots-fired call at 15th and Greenfield around 9:20 Wednesday night. They said neighbors waved them down to tell them a group of people on dirt bikes were involved. Police followed that group to 8th and Scott.

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They said a suspect wearing a mask and carrying a rifle ran from them. They said they ordered him to drop his weapon and the Milwaukee Police Department said he did not – and an officer shot the teen in the leg. Family has identified him as 17-year-old Jouthem Rodriguez Lacouret. The teen's father said he has not been able to get answers about his son.

Response from the teen's family

What they're saying:

"I don't know. I've been to the hospitals, I've gone to the court, to all the places I've known about the police, and they don't want to give me information about him because he's an adult, says the police. He's only 17 years old," Keniel J. Rodriguez Martinez said.

Jouthem Rodriguez Lacouret (Courtesy: Keniel J Rodriguez Martinez)

Response from the MPA

What they're saying:

FOX6 News spoke with the Milwaukee Police Association president. He said he spoke with the two officers after the shooting, and they are doing OK, but this is obviously a traumatic experience. This is the second officer-involved shooting in just three weeks and he said that is concerning.

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"This is tolling and traumatic to the officers. Every time they get into a critical incident. It’s not easy. There’s a lot of processes they have to go through, and the officers are willing to do all of this because they love the city of Milwaukee and to be police officers. But enough is enough. This is dangerous. This is a dangerous job," Alex Ayala said.

MPA President Alex Ayala

The 26-year-old officer who shot the suspect has been placed on administrative duty – which is standard procedure. That shooting is under investigation. Video of the incident will be released to the public within 15 days.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Ashley Sears and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.