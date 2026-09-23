The Brief MPD released footage from an officer-involved shooting that happened Sept. 8. Police said an armed suspect, Printis Smith, died at the scene near 37th and Wright. The officer involved was taken to a hospital and released.



The Milwaukee Police Department on Wednesday released footage from the fatal officer-involved shooting that happened near 37th and Wright.

Bodycam video

What is shows:

MPD posted video from the critical incident on its YouTube channel. Viewer discretion is strongly advised.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The video starts with the officer in a squad during a police chase that preceded the shooting. The officer then gets out of the squad and runs after a suspect, since identified as 23-year-old Printis Smith, giving two orders to get on the ground.

It took the officer roughly 30 seconds to catch up to Smith. The officer then grabbed Smith while ordering him to the ground a third. The video then goes black and the audio becomes muffled as the two come into close contact. After that point, Smith is seen motionless on the ground with a gun in his hand.

Body-worn camera video from officer-involved shooting near 37th and Wright on Sept. 8. (MPD)

Shots fired, police chase

The backstory:

On Sept. 8, Milwaukee police officers were on patrol near 39th and Meinecke when they saw a vehicle that matched the description of one wanted in connection to a Glendale shots-fired investigation. Officers tried to pull the vehicle over, but the driver took off, leading to a brief chase that ended near 37th and Wright.

Two suspects got out and ran, but one of them ultimately got away. MPD Chief Jeffrey Norman said an officer ran after and repeatedly ordered the other suspect to the ground, but the suspect refused, and the two exchanged gunfire. It's not clear based on bodycam video if there was an exchange of gunfire.

Police scene near 36th and Wright on Sept. 8, 2026.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified Smith, who died at the scene. The suspect had one gun in his hand and one in his waistband, according to police. Another gun was found in the vehicle.

Norman identified the officer who shot the suspect as a 35-year-old man with more than three years of service. He was taken to a hospital with a non-fatal injury and was released. The officer was placed on administrative duty after the shooting, which is routine.

Family, police union respond

What they're saying:

The civil rights attorney now representing Smith's family, B'Ivory LaMarr, said family members who were shown the body camera video saw something completely different than what police described.

"They described it as being just a cold killing," said LaMarr. "The family states that based off the bodycam footage that they viewed, that there was no shootout.

"They say Printis stopped at some point, his back was toward the officer, and the officer reached with his left arm to grab Printis' left shoulder to bring him toward him. I guess in an effort to have Printis face him. And at that point, the officer then shot Printis directly in his head."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The other side:

Milwaukee Police Association President Alex Ayala refuted the family's claims in a statement, which read in part:

"I have personally reviewed the officer’s body-worn camera video of the incident. While I will not interfere with the independent investigation or disclose every detail of footage that has not yet been publicly released, I cannot remain silent while a Milwaukee police officer is falsely accused of carrying out a ‘cold killing’ or an ‘execution,’ as described by the attorney and the family of the deceased.

"The video shows Printis Smith fleeing with a gun in his hand, repeatedly disregarding the officer’s commands to get on the ground and becoming involved in a close-range physical struggle with the officer. In the final visible image before the gunfire, Smith still has the gun in his hand and his finger is engaging (or pulling) the trigger."

"Those facts directly contradict the narrative being presented by the family and its attorney. This was a deadly confrontation with an armed individual who ignored repeated commands and fought an officer while firing a gun, while another gun was tucked into his waistband."