Milwaukee police Sherman Park water balloon bonanza

Milwaukee police hosted a water balloon bonanza at Sherman Park Tuesday, Aug. 29 in an effort to connect with kids. Neighbors were pleased to see something positive in the park.

Zion Carter-king loved having the chance to throw water balloons at his friends.

"I’m really hot, so I’m looking forward to get wet," said Carter-King. "I’m pretty excited because cops don’t usually do this stuff."

The event included the water balloon dodgeball game, food like hot dogs and fun activities like army crawls. It was an opportunity for officers to interact with kids.

"We want to make sure that everybody in the city understands that we’re here to protect them and also have a good and positive experience in this park," said MPD Sgt. Amy Rivera.

Sgt. Rivera called Sherman Park a central spot in the city, but it's also been the center of crime.

In July, a 16-year-old boy was shot there.

According to MPD crime stats, as of Tuesday, there had been 318 crimes in Sherman Park in 2023, including four homicides.

"Essentially to just utilize the park for what it’s meant for – fun," said Rivera.

Zion Carter-King's Godmother, Hannah Echols, said she appreciated the chance to build a relationship with officers.

"Just given recent stigmatism in recent years and within the area, it’s giving people something to do with the park," said Echols.

MPD crime stats show overall, crime in Sherman Park is down 7% from 2022.