Developing

Milwaukee police shooting near Sherman Park: sources

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - A large Milwaukee police presence was seen in the area of Sherman and Locust on Thursday night, Aug. 26.

Sources tell FOX6 News this was an officer-involved shooting. Police have not confirmed that, but are expected to provide information at some point Thursday night.

Milwaukee police at scene near Sherman and Locust on Aug. 26, 2021.

FOX6 has a crew at the scene gathering additional details. Check back for updates.

