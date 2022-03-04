Milwaukee police seek robbery suspect; fired shots in 2 incidents

A 25-year-old Milwaukee is charged in connection with two armed robbery incidents that happened in 2021 – but he is not in custody. There is a warrant for the arrest of Tvon Ferguson – who faces the following criminal counts:

Armed robbery

First-degree recklessly endangering safety (two counts)

According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to the area near 38th and Burleigh in Milwaukee on May 21, 2021. A man told police he was parking his vehicle when "a black Jeep Cherokee hit his rear bumper," the complaint says. When the man got out to inspect the damage, the complaint says Ferguson got out of the Jeep with a firearm in his waistband and said, "You got something for me." The complaint says Ferguson then reached into the victim's vehicle and grabbed his wallet. The victim "tried to stop the defendant from taking his wallet and the defendant punched him. The defendant then backed up and fired one shot at the ground near (the victim's) feet," the complaint says. It goes on to say Ferguson then fired multiple times into the victim's car -- and fled with the victim's wallet.

The second incident happened late on June 15, 2021. Officers were dispatched to a ShotSpotter complaint near Burleigh and Teutonia. Officers located three spent 9mm casings and five bullet fragments. The victim in this incident stated he was driving his vehicle when he observed a man "shoot at him from a small Jeep that he believed to be dark blue," the complaint says. The victim later identified the defendant as the shooter from a photo array.

In December, investigators noted that the casings from both of the incidents above were "compared to a test fired casing of a firearm that was recovered from the defendant by the ATF on December 2, 2021." The complaint says the preliminary examination of those casings incidents that "the casings from both shootings described above were fired from the gun recovered from the defendant."

Again, Ferguson is charged – but online court records indicate there is a warrant for his arrest.