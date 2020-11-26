Milwaukee police seek man considered 'critically missing'

article

Milwaukee police need your help locating a man considered "critically missing."

John Maclin, 59, was last seen Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 26 around 6 a.m. near 107th Street and Greenwood Terrace.

He stands 6'2" tall and weighs 300 pounds with a shaved head and partial stubble beard. He was last seen wearing a dark blue sweater and black jogging pants.

Police said he suffers from a brain injury that causes memory loss and confusion.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact MPD.