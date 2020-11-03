Milwaukee police seek help in search for missing 3-year-old boy

article

The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a 3-year-old critical missing boy.

Elijah Jackson is approximately 3'00" tall, 30 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing multi-colored pajamas with a blue coat.

Jackson was last seen in the area of 23rd and Townsend at approximately 11 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 2.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department's Criminal Investigation at 414-935-7360 between the hours of 11:00 p.m. -7:00 a.m. and the Sensitive Crimes Division from 7:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m.