Milwaukee police seek critically missing 6-year-old boy
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MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing child, 6-year-old Jerrad Thompson.
Missing person description
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Jerrad Thompson is a 6-year-old boy, Black, with a height of 3'2" and a thin build. He has short black hair and brown eyes.
Jerrad was last seen in the area of 90th and Congress on Monday, July 6, at about 7 p.m. wearing a blue Batman shirt, gray pants, and white shoes.
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MPD tips
What we know:
If you have any information on Jerrad's whereabouts, call Milwaukee Police District 7 at 414-935-7272.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information and photo.