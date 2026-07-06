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Milwaukee police seek critically missing 6-year-old boy

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Missing Persons
Published July 6, 2026 9:56 PM CDT
Published July 6, 2026 9:56 PM CDT
article

Jerrad Thompson

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are looking for a critically missing 6-year-old child, Jerrad Thompson.
    • He was last seen near 90th and Congress on Monday evening.
    • Anyone with any info on his whereabouts should contact Milwaukee police.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing child, 6-year-old Jerrad Thompson.

Missing person description

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Jerrad Thompson is a 6-year-old boy, Black, with a height of 3'2" and a thin build. He has short black hair and brown eyes.

Jerrad was last seen in the area of 90th and Congress on Monday, July 6, at about 7 p.m. wearing a blue Batman shirt, gray pants, and white shoes.

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Critically missing persons in Milwaukee; meeting the criteria

A Milwaukee police officer said a lot of scenarios fall under the term "critically missing."

MPD tips

What we know:

If you have any information on Jerrad's whereabouts, call Milwaukee Police District 7 at 414-935-7272.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information and photo.

Missing PersonsNewsMilwaukee