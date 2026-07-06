Milwaukee police seek critically missing 6-year-old boy

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The Brief Milwaukee police are looking for a critically missing 6-year-old child, Jerrad Thompson. He was last seen near 90th and Congress on Monday evening. Anyone with any info on his whereabouts should contact Milwaukee police.



Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing child, 6-year-old Jerrad Thompson.

Missing person description

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Jerrad Thompson is a 6-year-old boy, Black, with a height of 3'2" and a thin build. He has short black hair and brown eyes.

Jerrad was last seen in the area of 90th and Congress on Monday, July 6, at about 7 p.m. wearing a blue Batman shirt, gray pants, and white shoes.

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MPD tips

What we know:

If you have any information on Jerrad's whereabouts, call Milwaukee Police District 7 at 414-935-7272.