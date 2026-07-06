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Milwaukee police seek critically missing 5-year-old boy

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Missing Persons
Published July 6, 2026 3:42 PM CDT
Published July 6, 2026 3:42 PM CDT
article

Legend Terrell

The Brief

    • Milwaukee police are looking for a critically missing 5-year-old child, Legend Terrell.
    • Terrell was last seen in the area of 36th and Clarke on Monday afternoon.
    • He has autism, and will recognize his name.

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing 5-year-old child with autism, Legend Terrell.

Missing person description

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Legend Terrell is a 5-year-old boy, Black, with a height of 3' 0" and a slender build and a small afro.

Legend is wearing a white "Juneteeth" T-shirt and pink diaper with Sky from PAW Patrol on the front. He is a non-verbal child with autism, who will recognize his name.

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He was last seen in the area of 36th and Clarke on Monday, July 6, at 1:20 p.m.

Related

Critically missing persons in Milwaukee; meeting the criteria
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Critically missing persons in Milwaukee; meeting the criteria

A Milwaukee police officer said a lot of scenarios fall under the term "critically missing."

MPD tips

What we know:

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7252.

The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information and photo.

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