Milwaukee police seek critically missing 5-year-old boy
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing 5-year-old child with autism, Legend Terrell.
Missing person description
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Legend Terrell is a 5-year-old boy, Black, with a height of 3' 0" and a slender build and a small afro.
Legend is wearing a white "Juneteeth" T-shirt and pink diaper with Sky from PAW Patrol on the front. He is a non-verbal child with autism, who will recognize his name.
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He was last seen in the area of 36th and Clarke on Monday, July 6, at 1:20 p.m.
MPD tips
What we know:
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7252.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information and photo.