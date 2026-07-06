Milwaukee police seek critically missing 5-year-old boy

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The Brief Milwaukee police are looking for a critically missing 5-year-old child, Legend Terrell. Terrell was last seen in the area of 36th and Clarke on Monday afternoon. He has autism, and will recognize his name.



Milwaukee police need your help in finding a critically missing 5-year-old child with autism, Legend Terrell.

Missing person description

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, Legend Terrell is a 5-year-old boy, Black, with a height of 3' 0" and a slender build and a small afro.

Legend is wearing a white "Juneteeth" T-shirt and pink diaper with Sky from PAW Patrol on the front. He is a non-verbal child with autism, who will recognize his name.

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He was last seen in the area of 36th and Clarke on Monday, July 6, at 1:20 p.m.

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MPD tips

What we know:

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department District 5 at 414-935-7252.