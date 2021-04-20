Milwaukee police seek 27th and Capitol shooting suspect

article

The Milwaukee Police Department has asked for the public's help identifying and locating a suspect wanted for a Tuesday, April 20 shooting.

The shooting happened around 9:25 a.m. near 27th and Capitol. The victim, a 26-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and is in stable condition.

Police described the suspect as male, 20-25 years and African American. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded jacket, black pants and black shoes. He was armed with a handgun.

The suspect fled the scene on foot, heading eastbound on Capitol. What led to the shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.