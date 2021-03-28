Missing, endangered 13-year-old Milwaukee boy last seen in West Bend

article

Milwaukee police need your help locating a 13-year-old boy considered "critically missing."

Sean Staples was last seen early Sunday, March 28 -- around 12:30 a.m.

Milwaukee police said Staples, considered missing and endangered, "left his residence in Milwaukee and was transported to the West Bend area" where he "may be panhandling in the area."

He's described as 5'6" tall, weighing 125 pounds, with brown/red hair, brown eyes and black glasses.

Sean Staples

He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and black/red Adidas slip-on shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD.