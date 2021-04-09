Milwaukee police search for missing, endangered 66-year-old man

article

Milwaukee police are searching for 66-year-old Robert Tucker. He was last seen on March 23 at the Greyhound bus station in Milwaukee.

Robert is described as a male, black, 5'6" tall, 250 pounds with a gray and black goatee beard. He was last seen wearing a striped blue and white button-down dress shirt, gray pants, black shoes, and a black knit hat.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Robert may be traveling to California.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7405.