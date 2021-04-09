Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police search for missing, endangered 66-year-old man

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Robert Tucker

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are searching for 66-year-old Robert Tucker. He was last seen on March 23 at the Greyhound bus station in Milwaukee.

Robert is described as a male, black, 5'6" tall, 250 pounds with a  gray and black goatee beard. He was last seen wearing a striped blue and white button-down dress shirt, gray pants, black shoes, and a black knit hat. 

Robert may be traveling to California.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7405.

