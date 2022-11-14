Milwaukee police: Saturday shootings, 2 wounded

article

The Milwaukee Police Department on Saturday, Nov. 12, responded to at least two separate shootings.

Unknown Location

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting at an unknown location around 12:30 a.m.

Police said a 19-year-old Milwaukee man had life-threatening wounds and was taken to the hospital. The man is in stable condition.

The location and circumstances are under investigation.

29th and Clybourn

Police are investigating a shooting near 29th and Clybourn that landed an 18-year-old Milwaukee man in a hospital.

Officials said the victim was walking when the shooter approached in a vehicle and fired several shots -- striking the victim. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal wounds.

Police are looking for the people responsible for these shootings.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.