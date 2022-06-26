Milwaukee police pursuit, stolen vehicle crash, 3 teens arrested
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee police pursuit Saturday night, June 25 ended in a crash and the arrest of three teenagers.
Police said the crash ended on the eastbound off-ramp on I-43 at Capitol Drive around 9:30 p.m.
A 17-year-old boy who was driving was arrested along with two female passengers ages 17 and 16.
According to police, the vehicle was stolen in an armed robbery.
The teens are expected to face charges.