Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police pursuit ends in rollover crash, driver arrested

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 5:45AM
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Milwaukee police pursuit ends in crash near Teutonia and Hope

MILWAUKEE - One person was taken into custody Monday, May 2 following police pursuit that ended in a rollover crash.

It began around 2:15 a.m. as a pursuit of a reckless driver at Teutonia and Atkinson. The incident ended near N. Teutonia Avenue and W. Hope Avenue after the fleeing driver crashed.

After the crash, the driver was taken to the hospital and arrested. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News