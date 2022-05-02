Milwaukee police pursuit ends in rollover crash, driver arrested

article

One person was taken into custody Monday, May 2 following police pursuit that ended in a rollover crash.

It began around 2:15 a.m. as a pursuit of a reckless driver at Teutonia and Atkinson. The incident ended near N. Teutonia Avenue and W. Hope Avenue after the fleeing driver crashed.

After the crash, the driver was taken to the hospital and arrested.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News