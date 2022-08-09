Milwaukee police pursuit ends in Glendale, 2 in custody

article

Milwaukee police were involved in a pursuit Tuesday morning, Aug. 9. It began around 12:15 a.m. near Teutonia Avenue and Melvina Street.

According to police, officers observed a vehicle that was taken in an armed robbery and attempted to make a traffic stop. The vehicle initially stopped briefly but fled and a pursuit ensued.

The pursuit ended in the area of Raleigh Avenue and Crestwood Boulevard in Glendale.

A 31-year-old Milwaukee man, 19-year-old Milwaukee woman and a 28-year-old Milwaukee man, were arrested without further incident.

Suspected illegal narcotics and a firearm were recovered.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.