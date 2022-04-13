Milwaukee police pursuit, crash: 2 seriously injured, 3 arrested

Three people were arrested Tuesday, April 12 following a police pursuit and crash in Milwaukee. It began around 8:30 p.m. in the area of 20th Street and Greenfield Avenue.

According to police, officers were initially called to the scene for reports of a subject with a gun. The caller stated armed suspects were attempting to enter a residence.

Upon arrival, officers observed three individuals outside the dispatched location. The individuals immediately entered a vehicle, fled at a high rate of speed and a vehicle pursuit ensued.

The pursuit ended in the area of 21st and Pierce when the vehicle disregarded the red light and was struck by another vehicle. The impact of the collision caused the suspect’s vehicle to strike several unoccupied parked vehicles, a residence and a gas meter.

Three suspects were arrested. Firearms and suspected illegal narcotics were recovered. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

Occupants of both vehicles were transported to a local hospital for treatment and are expected to survive. The driver of the suspect vehicle, 23-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries. A passenger of the suspect vehicle, a 22-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained serious injuries. A second passenger of the suspect vehicle, a 24-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained serious injuries.

The occupants of the other vehicle sustained non-fatal injuries.

No one from the residence was injured.