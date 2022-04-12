Milwaukee police pursuit, crash: 2 arrested

article

Milwaukee police were involved in a vehicle pursuit Monday, April 11 near 31st Street and Brown Street. It happened around 5 p.m.

According to police, officers observed a reckless vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and attempt to make a traffic stop. The driver refused to stop and a vehicle pursuit ensued.

The pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed into two occupied vehicles. The driver of the suspect vehicle, a 32-year-old Milwaukee man and the passenger, a 31-year-old Milwaukee man, were arrested.

They sustained non-fatal injuries and were transported to the hospital for medical treatment. The occupants of the vehicles that were struck sustained minor injuries and were treated on scene.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Criminal charges were referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.