Milwaukee police pursuit, crash: 2 arrested

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Updated 12:17PM
31st Street and Brown Street pursuit and crash in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police were involved in a vehicle pursuit Monday, April 11 near 31st Street and Brown Street. It happened around 5 p.m. 

According to police, officers observed a reckless vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and attempt to make a traffic stop. The driver refused to stop and a vehicle pursuit ensued. 

The pursuit ended when the vehicle crashed into two occupied vehicles. The driver of the suspect vehicle, a 32-year-old Milwaukee man and the passenger, a 31-year-old Milwaukee man, were arrested. 

They sustained non-fatal injuries and were transported to the hospital for medical treatment. The occupants of the vehicles that were struck sustained minor injuries and were treated on scene. 

Criminal charges were referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.  

