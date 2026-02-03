Milwaukee shooting, police involved on Lisbon Avenue, south of Capitol
MILWAUKEE - FOX6 News has confirmed through multiple sources that there has been a shooting in which Milwaukee police were involved on Tuesday evening, Feb. 3.
What we know:
The shooting happened on Lisbon Avenue just south of Capitol Drive. That is on the city's northwest side.
FOX6 News has learned no officers were hurt in this incident. A suspect was wounded and has been rushed to the hospital.
The Source: Information in this post was provided by the Milwaukee Police Department.