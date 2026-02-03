Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee shooting, police involved on Lisbon Avenue, south of Capitol

Published  February 3, 2026 5:33pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
Sources: Milwaukee police involved in shooting

Multiple sources told FOX6 News that Milwaukee police were involved in a shooting on Tuesday night.

The Brief

    • A police-involved shooting occurred Tuesday evening on Lisbon Avenue, near Capitol Drive on Milwaukee's northwest side, FOX6 News confirmed.
    • No officers were injured.
    • The suspect sustained gunshot wounds and was transported to a hospital.

MILWAUKEE - FOX6 News has confirmed through multiple sources that there has been a shooting in which Milwaukee police were involved on Tuesday evening, Feb. 3.

What we know:

The shooting happened on Lisbon Avenue just south of Capitol Drive. That is on the city's northwest side. 

Police presence on Lisbon Avenue south of Capitol Drive, Milwaukee

FOX6 News has learned no officers were hurt in this incident. A suspect was wounded and has been rushed to the hospital.

Police presence on Lisbon Avenue south of Capitol Drive, Milwaukee

FOX6 News has a crew on the scene – and we will update this post when more information is available.

