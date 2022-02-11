Milwaukee police: Possible abduction, suspect and victim sought

article

The Milwaukee Police Department has asked for help locating a suspect and victim in a possible abduction that happened Thursday.

Police said the incident happened around 1:10 p.m. near Mill Road and Leon Terrace. The suspect was seen forcing the victim into a vehicle against her will and leaving the area.

The suspect is described by police as an African-American male with dreadlocks or braided hair. The victim is described as an African-American female.

The suspect vehicle is described as a red Mercedes-Benz SUV, possible with Tennessee plates.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360; to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or use the P3 tips app.

