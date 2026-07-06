Milwaukee police officers injured in separate holiday weekend incidents

The Brief Milwaukee officials are scheduled to release new quarterly crime numbers on Tuesday. It comes after two separate holiday weekend incidents left two Milwaukee police officers injured. Officers shot an 18-year-old driver who allegedly hit an officer with a car, while another officer was injured by a firework.



On Tuesday, July 7, Milwaukee officials are set to release new quarterly crime numbers, following two separate incidents over the holiday weekend in two of the city’s popular entertainment districts that injured two police officers.

Holiday weekend violence

What we know:

Shortly after midnight Sunday, Milwaukee police said officers were chasing after people setting off fireworks in the Brady Street area when a firework injured an officer, a 33-year-old woman, near Cambridge and Brady Streets.

Viewer video of the fireworks

About two hours later, police said officers were running to the sound of gunshots near Water and Knapp Streets, when a car fleeing the scene hit an officer.

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In that incident, Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said the injured officer, as well as other officers, shot at the vehicle – which sped off. Norman said the car was found about 12 blocks away, near 12th and Fond du Lac, as well as the injured 18-year-old driver. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds, and is expected to survive. Police said a gun was found in the suspect vehicle, as well as in the area where the man was arrested.

Milwaukee police said both officers are recovering.

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Officials respond

What they're saying:

On Monday, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson noted the hundreds – if not thousands of people – who celebrated the holiday weekend responsibly, while calling out the upbringing of people who cause chaos in the city.

"This is beyond a policing thing," said Johnson, following a press conference in the city’s Uptown neighborhood at 55th and Wright. "I don’t want to put this at the feet of the police department. Those folks who go down there and cause problems, they make a decision to do that," Johnson said.

The events are just the latest incidents to happen in the city's entertainment districts. Brady Street recently implemented its pilot safety plan.

"Is there a concern these have an impact on business and drawing more people that want to be there, to enjoy a safe environment?" asked FOX6’s Bill Miston.

"I’m always taking a look, and trying to be cognizant of what these sort of events mean for businesses, for public safety, and for the city as a whole," Johnson said.

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Milwaukee Downtown said it was disheartened by the incidents on Water and nearby Brady Streets, and wished the officers a quick and full recovery. In a statement, Milwaukee Downtown thanked police for their dedication to keeping the entertainment districts safe.

"Downtown Milwaukee welcomed tens of thousands of guests over the milestone holiday weekend. It is unfortunate that these actions overshadow the many positive experiences shared by residents and visitors," said CEO Matt Dorner.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Bill Miston and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.