Milwaukee police officers injured in pursuit, crash

Officers with the Milwaukee Police Department were injured after their squad crashed amid a pursuit on the city's south side early Tuesday morning, Dec. 22.

Police said the officers were on patrol near 21st and Lincoln when they spotted an armed robbery of a pedestrian in progress around 2:15 a.m.

A suspect vehicle fled westbound on Lincoln, prompting a pursuit. The pursuit made its way to Layton and from there turned to go east onto Greenfield where the police squad crashed into a utility pole. The officers inside were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Police continue to seek unknown suspects in the incidents. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or via the P3 Tips app.

