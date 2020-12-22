Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police officers injured in pursuit, crash

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Officers injured in south side pursuit, crash

Officers were injured when their squad crashed amid the pursuit of an armed robbery suspect on Milwaukee's south side early Tuesday morning.

MILWAUKEE - Officers with the Milwaukee Police Department were injured after their squad crashed amid a pursuit on the city's south side early Tuesday morning, Dec. 22.

Police said the officers were on patrol near 21st and Lincoln when they spotted an armed robbery of a pedestrian in progress around 2:15 a.m.

A suspect vehicle fled westbound on Lincoln, prompting a pursuit. The pursuit made its way to Layton and from there turned to go east onto Greenfield where the police squad crashed into a utility pole. The officers inside were taken to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. 

Police continue to seek unknown suspects in the incidents. Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or via the P3 Tips app.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Man in serious condition after shooting in Racine, 1 in custody
slideshow

Man in serious condition after shooting in Racine, 1 in custody

A 20-year-old man was taken into custody early Tuesday morning, Dec. 22 in connection with a shooting in Racine.

MPD: Milwaukee man shows up at hospital with gunshot wound
slideshow

MPD: Milwaukee man shows up at hospital with gunshot wound

Milwaukee Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that happened Monday, Dec. 21 5th Place and Burnham Street.