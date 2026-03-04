The Brief MPD said an officer, accused of misconduct over Flock searches, has resigned. The now-former officer is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday. Prosecutors said he used the license plate reader system to track someone he was dating and that person’s ex-partner.



The Milwaukee Police Department said Josue Ayala, the officer accused of misconduct over his Flock searches, has resigned from his role. The announcement came ahead of his Wednesday afternoon court appearance.

In court:

Ayala is charged with one misdemeanor count of attempted misconduct in public office. He pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, and the court issued a $2,500 signature bond.

Ayala is due back in court for a pretrial conference in April.

Case details

The backstory:

The 33-year-old worked at Milwaukee Police District 2 and was an eight-year veteran of the department.

Prosecutors said Ayala used MPD’s Flock Safety license plate reader system to track someone he was dating and that person’s ex-partner. He is accused of using his authorized access to search the license plate database 179 times for those personal reasons.

Josue Ayala

A criminal complaint said Ayala used the license plate recognition system between March 26 and May 26, 2025. Investigators said he searched one victim’s license plate 55 times and a second victim’s plate 124 times while on duty. Each search was reportedly listed as "investigation."

The complaint states the two victims were previously in a relationship and that Ayala began dating one of them after the relationship ended. Detectives said Ayala used the Flock system to check their locations for personal reasons, violating department policy that limits the system to bona fide law enforcement purposes.

MPD Chief Jeffrey Norman said Ayala was placed on full suspension once the department became aware of the allegations in December 2025 and that additional auditing mechanisms were implemented.

"I am extremely disappointed to learn about the incident and expect all members, sworn and civilian, to demonstrate the highest ethical standards in the performance of their duties. If a member violates the code of conduct, they will be held accountable," Norman said in a statement. "I want to remind the public that everyone is afforded the right of due process under the law, and as such, are innocent until proven guilty."