Milwaukee police officer injured after losing control, getting trapped under motorcycle

MILWAUKEE -- A Milwaukee motorcycle officer was injured after losing control of his bike, falling and getting trapped underneath it near Teutonia and Mill on Tuesday morning, July 7.





Police say the officer on the motorcycle hit a patch of oil and lost control of the vehicle, causing him to fall over. His leg was trapped under the motorcycle.



The motorcycle was eventually pulled off the officer -- and he was able to stand.



He sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.



The officer is a 49-year-old male with over 20 years of service.