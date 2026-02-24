Milwaukee police officer charged with misconduct over Flock searches

article

The Brief A Milwaukee police officer has been criminally charged in connection with alleged misuse of department technology. The charge stems from an internal investigation into use of the Flock license plate system. Officer Josue Ayala has been placed on full suspension and is expected to resign as part of the case.



A Milwaukee Police Department officer has been criminally charged after prosecutors say he improperly used department technology to search license plates for personal reasons.

What we know:

On Tuesday, Feb. 24, the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office criminally charged Josue Ayala with one count of attempted misconduct in public office (act in excess of lawful authority). If convicted, he may face up to 9 months in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.

The criminal complaint indicates the charge is part of a negotiated issuance that requires Ayala to resign from MPD.

The backstory:

The complaint alleges Ayala used the Flock license plate recognition system between March 26 and May 26, 2025, while assigned to MPD District 2.

Investigators say Ayala searched one victim’s license plate 55 times and a second victim’s plate 124 times while on duty. Each search was reportedly listed as "investigation."

The complaint states the two victims were previously in a relationship and that Ayala began dating one of them after the relationship ended. Detectives allege Ayala used the Flock system to check their locations for personal reasons, violating department policy that limits the system to bona fide law enforcement purposes.

What they're saying:

Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said Ayala was placed on full suspension once the department became aware of the allegations in December 2025 and that additional auditing mechanisms were implemented.

"I am extremely disappointed to learn about the incident and expect all members, sworn and civilian, to demonstrate the highest ethical standards in the performance of their duties. If a member violates the code of conduct, they will be held accountable," Norman said in a press release. "I want to remind the public that everyone is afforded the right of due process under the law, and as such, are innocent until proven guilty."