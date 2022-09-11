Milwaukee police officer accidentally shoots another officer

A Milwaukee police officer was transported to the hospital Saturday night, Sept. 10 after he was accidently shot by another officer while on the scene of a hit-and-run crash. It happened near 59th and Center just before 9 p.m.

According to police, two Milwaukee police officers, a 35-year-old man with over seven years of service and a 41-year-old man with over four years of service, were investigating a hit-and-run accident that struck an unoccupied building. The driver of the vehicle fled on foot.

As a result of the accident, a gas line was damaged, which required the response from the Milwaukee Fire Department and a local utility company to render the scene safe.

Once the scene was rendered safe, the 35-year-old officer conducted a search of the damaged vehicle. During this search the officer’s firearm, which was in his holster, discharged one time striking the 41-year-old officer who was standing in the vicinity at the time of the discharge.

No other officers or members of the community were injured from the gunfire.

The 41-year-old officer sustained a non-fatal gunshot wound to his left leg and was transported by Milwaukee Fire Department to a local hospital for treatment.

The Milwaukee Police Department’s Homicide Unit will be conducting the investigation. The 35-year-old officer will be placed on Administrative Duty as per department policy.