Milwaukee police chief decision; last community meeting held

Milwaukee Police Department
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Acting MPD Chief Norman fields questions in last community meeting

Acting Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman on Saturday, Oct. 30 answered questions from residents during an FPC community meeting.

Milwaukeeans gathered at Anodyne Coffee in Walker's Point for the community meeting – part of the process as the Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission (FPC) considers Norman for the permanent chief position.

"This is the start of many conversations. It’s important for us to be available and be ready for that type of engagement," Norman said.

It was the last of three public meetings, during which residents could share input and ask questions.

"These are systemic problems. How do..and what steps do you have to take to reduce those disparities?" one resident asked.

"The question is: If you're ordered to do something and it's not working, do you have a moral responsibility to speak up?" asked another.

"Obviously we understand that violent crime is an ongoing issue, we understand that reckless driving is an ongoing issue," said Norman. "Being open to multiple solutions, being open to engage with our community, to be a part of a collaborative effort."

Norman said he hopes to continue the conversation and, as a Milwaukee resident himself, hopes residents connect with that.

"Understanding how we can work together. Understanding how we can address the concerns and be a collaborative approach rather than just the police department’s approach," said Norman.

Acting Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman participates in a community meeting on Oct. 30, 2021.

The FPC will meet on Nov. 4 to formally vote on whether to approve Norman as the permanent Milwaukee police chief.

Residents who could not attend the community meeting can still submit comments to the FPC via email.

