Milwaukee police seek missing teen, last seen June 7
article
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to locate 15-year-old Deonta Harmon who has been reported missing since Tuesday, June 7.
Officials say Harmon left his residence near Fond du Lac and Roosevelt in Milwaukee – and he did not return. Milwaukee police say Harmon is not considered a critical missing.
Harmon is described as a male, Black, 5'11" tall, weighing 130 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.
SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News
Anyone with any information about Harmon’s whereabouts is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7272.