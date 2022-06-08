Milwaukee police seek missing teen, last seen June 7

article

Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to locate 15-year-old Deonta Harmon who has been reported missing since Tuesday, June 7.

Officials say Harmon left his residence near Fond du Lac and Roosevelt in Milwaukee – and he did not return. Milwaukee police say Harmon is not considered a critical missing.

Harmon is described as a male, Black, 5'11" tall, weighing 130 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information about Harmon’s whereabouts is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7272.