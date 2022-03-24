Milwaukee police mental health SOP needs more review, FPC says

The Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission's Policies and Standards Committee met Thursday night, March 24, and instead of approving the Milwaukee Police Department's updated standard operating procedures related to mental health, the FPC voted to create another task force.

Most of the revisions related to updated terminology and clarification, but there were some actual policy changes, like moving patients wanted on criminal charges to a different area at the facilities. None of the commissioners really rejected the SOP. Most said they just wanted more time to review it.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"I'm always very excited to see the work being done around mental health issues and concerns within our community," said Dana World-Patterson, commissioner. "I know that there are many and how MPD intersects with that world is very important."

A representative from MPD spoke about how policing has changed in recent years because of a heightened focus on mental health. He agreed "incarcerating our way out of it" is an absurd solution that has to go away.