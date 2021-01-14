Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police: Man shot, injured near 57th and Center

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - A 34-year-old Milwaukee man was shot on the city's north side Thursday afternoon, Jan. 14. Police said his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The shooting transpired near 57th and Center shortly before 1 p.m. It was apparently, police said, the result of a road rage argument.

Milwaukee police continue to seek an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or via the P3 Tips App.  

