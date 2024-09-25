Milwaukee police locate child; seek parents or guardian

article

Milwaukee police at District 5 need the public's help to identify a child in their care – and locate her parents or a guardian.

Officials only say the child identifies herself as Sky. She was located in a blue, long-sleeved top, black sweatpants with a dinosaur print and pink shoes. Officials shared the attached pictures of the child.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

If you have information that could help law enforcement in this case, you are urged to contact Milwaukee Police District 5 at 414- 935-7252.