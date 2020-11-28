Shots fired following MPD pursuit; suspect in custody

Milwaukee police on Saturday, Nov. 28 exchanged fire with a suspect who led officers on a pursuit before crashing in the city's Sherman Park neighborhood.

Police said the incidents began around 6 p.m. when officers tried to stop a reckless driver near 37th and North. The suspect fled, leading officers on a pursuit.

The suspect eluded the initial squad, according to police, but was again spotted near Sherman and Locust by another squad car.

The vehicle crashed into an embankment near 41st and Center, and the suspect fled on foot down Center Street -- prompting a foot pursuit.

Milwaukee police near 40th and Center

During the foot pursuit, police said, the suspect produced a firearm and discharged the weapon toward officers. A pursuing officer then returned fire.

The suspect was taken into custody without further incident. Neither the suspect nor the officers were injured as a result of the shooting. A passenger in the suspect vehicle was also taken into custody.

Suspect vehicle involved in a Milwaukee police pursuit in the Sherman Park neighborhood

The suspect was taken to the hospital as a precaution due to the crash. Preliminary investigation indicates that the suspect vehicle involved was stolen.

The officer involved in the shooting is a seven-year veteran of the department and, per policy, is being placed on administrative duty as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or, to provide an anonymous tip, call Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

