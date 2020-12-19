Expand / Collapse search

Milwaukee police investigate shooting near Marquette campus

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police were dispatched to a shooting near the Marquette University campus on Saturday night, Dec. 19.

Police said the shooting took place near 19th and state around 10 p.m. A 53-year-old man was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive. The incident is road rage related, police said.

A Marquette University safety alert states that the victim is not affiliated with the university and that he was shot in the stomach.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or via the P3 Tips App.

