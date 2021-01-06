Milwaukee police investigate rollover crash near 76th and Silver Spring

article

Milwaukee police are investigating an accident that occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 5 near 76th and Silver Spring Drive. It happened around 10:35 p.m.

Police say a vehicle rolled over. The vehicle was unoccupied when officers arrived.

The cause of the accident is under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek the occupants of the vehicle.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7242.